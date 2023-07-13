Woman cited on reckless burning, other charges after unattended burn barrel sparks fire off China Hat Road

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 57-year-old woman was cited on reckless burning, offensive littering and criminal mischief charges after her unattended burn barrel sparked a quarter-acre wildfire off China Hat Road southeast of Bend, authorities said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the reported fire on Forest Service land near Cabin Butte and Coyote Butte, off the 400 spur of Forest Service Road 1815 (China Hat Road), Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Deputies and Forest Service law enforcement investigated the cause of the fire and determined a burn barrel being used to burn trash was left unattended, eventually spreading to the surrounding area.

While in contact with the woman who owns the trailer and was deemed responsible for the fire, deputies spotted a drainpipe coming from the trailer that was attached to the “black water” fixture, Wall said. It was determined she was dumping sewage from the trailer into the ground.

She was cited for reckless burning, offensive littering and third-degree criminal mischief.