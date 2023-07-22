Portland hospital security guard shot and killed; suspect killed by police in Gresham traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) A hospital security guard was killed in a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland on Saturday morning, and the suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gresham later in the day, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a threat inside Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital, where a person was seen armed with at least one firearm. When officers arrived, they were notified by hospital security staff that shots had been fired.

Officers began searching for the suspect, while hospital staff began shelter-in-place protocols. Officers learned that the security guard was wounded, and they worked with hospital staff to begin treatment.

Officers citywide responded to assist, including North Precinct and East Precinct. The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) also responded.

Officers also learned that the suspect had left the hospital. Additional officers set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and attempted to locate the suspect.

Some information was developed that the suspect may have gone to the Fred Meyer store, 100 Northwest 20th Place. Numerous officers responded to the store, began an initial search, secured the perimeter, and evacuated employees and customers. A comprehensive search was done and the suspect was not found. The store was released to employees.

The injured security guard was transferred to a Level 1 Trauma Center, where he died despite additional lifesaving treatment efforts. No patients were hurt.

A tactical effort was made to locate the suspect, and officers determined he was in a vehicle, police said.

East Precinct and Gresham Police Officers stopped the vehicle near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham. SERT and CNT officers responded to assist with the stop, as did Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the incident, shots were fired by police. The suspect is deceased. No officers were injured.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit, along with PPB Detectives from other units and the Forensic Evidence Division, responded to the scene and are investigating. PPB coordinated with hospital staff to be sure they can continue to treat patients.

Three Portland Police officers used deadly force in this incident. Per Bureau policy, the identity of Bureau members involved shall be released within 15 days, absent a credible security threat. No other police agencies were involved in the use of deadly force.

Legacy Medical System staff are coordinating with hospital supervisors. The hospital shelter-in-place was lifted about 4:15p.m.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773 or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov and please reference case number 23-192301.

“This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy,” said Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. “By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all.”