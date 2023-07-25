Two unrelated calls within 5 minutes of armed subjects in NE Bend bring large police response, end quietly

Mental health incident, man with replica firearms at East Bend Safeway were unconnected, police say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unconnected reports within five minutes Monday night of armed subjects in an area of northeast Bend brought a large police response and prompted road closures and lockdowns at St. Charles Bend and a nearby assisted living center. But both situations ended quietly, without incident.

Just after 10 p.m., a man called Deschutes County 911 dispatch to report he had a gun and wanted police officers to kill him, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

St. Charles Bend and Prestige Senior Living went into a lockdown, Miller said. Officers shut down traffic and staged a variety of resources in the area before contacted the man.

The man was taken into custody – unarmed – around 10:35 a.m. near NE Watt Way and Forum Drive, she said. He was taken to St. Charles Bend on a mental health hold, and the case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

Around 10:06 a.m., offers responded to Safeway East, scene of the deadly active-shooter incident 11 months ago, on a report of a man in the store with a rifle on his back and more guns on his person, Miller said.

An unarmed security guard approached the man, who did not threaten anyone and was cooperative as the guard escorted him from the store, Miller said.

Law enforcement contacted the man, whose apparent firearms turned out to be replicas. Miller said an investigation continues, and that the two incidents were not connected.