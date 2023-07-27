Bend man shot, killed during argument at Montana boat ramp; suspect apparently killed self

(Update: Victim worked at St. Charles; statement from hospital)

EUREKA, Mont. (KTVZ) – A 40-year-old Bend man was shot and killed at a Montana boat ramp Wednesday afternoon during an argument with a Montana man who later shot and killed himself, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives and Eureka Police officers were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the Rexford Bench boat launch on a report of a shooting, Sheriff Darren Short said.

They arrived to learn a verbal dispute occurred between two men who were loading boats at the boat ramp.

Short said Eric Newman of Bend got back in his vehicle to back down the boat ramp when the other man, Christopher Foster, 51, of Kalispell, pulled a handgun and shot Newman.

“Foster then retreated to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the sheriff said, adding that both men died at the scene.

Short thanked Eureka Police, the US Border Patrol, the U.S. Forest Service and Eureka Volunteer Ambulance for their assistance.

St. Charles Bend spokeswoman Alandra Johnson confirmed that Newman served in the IT department there.

"His teammates and the entire St. Charles team are devastated to hear of his death and share our deepest sympathies with his family and friends," she said.