La Pine woman charged with trafficking fentanyl; raid turns up fake tablets, two guns, ‘large amount’ of cash

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Central Oregon drug agents concluded a long-term investigation Wednesday evening with the arrest of a La Pine woman who allegedly was trafficking fentanyl in the La Pine area of Deschutes and Klamath counties. A raid turned up fentanyl tablets, two guns and cash.

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team identified Jessica Grace Lee, 30, as a fentanyl trafficker in the La Pine area, as they “observed criminal activity and collected an abundance of evidence supporting their investigation,” Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said Thursday.

CODE detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant for Lee and her trailer by a Deschutes County Circuit judge. Vander Kamp said Lee is a transient and living in a camp trailer on the property of an unrelated person, adding that the homeowner is not a subject of the investigation.

Lee was contacted and detained around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as passenger in an unrelated vehicle at the intersection of Skidgel Road and Railroad Street in the unincorporated area of La Pine, Vander Kamp said.

Drug agents later executed a search warrant in the 52000 block of Antler Lane, where they seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl, a loaded pistol, an SKS rifle and “a large amount” of cash.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office filed three initial felony charges Thursday: possessing “substantial quantities” of fentanyl, along with attempted unlawful delivery and manufacture of the drug.