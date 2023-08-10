Redmond man shot, killed in downtown Bend; Chief Krantz relative was witness, so police ask DCSO to lead investigation

(Update: Relative of police chief witnessed shooting; DCSO now primary agency)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 33-year-old Redmond man was shot and killed on Wall Street in downtown Bend early Thursday morning, and police said they are searching for a suspect who ran from the scene.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report that a man had been shot in the 1000 block of NW Wall Street, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound and rendered aid before he was taken by Bend Fire & Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where he died of his injuries, Miller said. The victim's name was not released.

Miller confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that a suspect has been identified, but are not releasing his name at this time. She said she could not provide further initial details. She also said it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Police said late Thursday afternoon that early in the shooting investigation, they learned a witness is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent potential conflicts of interest, the Bend Police Department made the proactive decision to formally request the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office assume the role of primary agency overseeing the case investigation," the update said, adding that DCSO's Sgt. Jason Wall will handle future media inquiries.

Wall Street between Greenwood and Oregon avenues and Oregon Avenue between Bond and Tumalo streets were shut down for four hours while officers investigated the deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police and the Redmond Police Department also assisted on the incident, Miller said.