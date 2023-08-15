NE Bend passenger points gun at another driver in road rage incident; Bend PD drone finds car, woman arrested

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One car's passenger pointed a handgun at another driver during an apparent road-rage confrontation near a northeast Bend intersection Tuesday morning, and a Bend Police drone found the fleeing car minutes later, leading to the guns-drawn arrest of a Bend woman.

Police responded around 10:25 a.m. to the reported weapons offense near Northeast 27th Street and Bear Creek Road, Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Witnesses said a woman riding in an orange Volkswagen GTI had pulled a gun out and pointed it at a driver before the vehicle left the scene.

Miller said a Bend Police drone operator was able to find the vehicle within minutes at the 7-Eleven at NE Third Street and Franklin Avenue.

Officers conducted a high-risk (guns drawn) arrest in the store’s parking lot, Miller said, and both the driver and the passenger, a 33-year-old Bend woman, complied with officers’ demands. Officers found a handgun in a purse inside the car.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.