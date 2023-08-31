Federal jury convicts Warm Springs man of assaulting girlfriend, leaving her lying injured in her home’s driveway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) —A federal jury found a Warm Springs man guilty Thursday of brutally assaulting his girlfriend last May, leaving her lying seriously injured in the driveway of her home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, federal prosecutors said.

Maron Brent Graybael, Jr., 38, was found guilty of one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

“Domestic violence is a devastating crime that inflicts severe harm on individuals and communities,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “Our office remains intently focused on holding abusers accountable for their actions and stopping this violence in our communities.”

“For generations, Native American and Indigenous women have disproportionately been victims of violent crime,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI and Warm Springs Tribal Police, alongside other federal, state, and local partners remain dedicated to working together to investigate the most serious crimes affecting our Tribal communities.”

According to court documents, on May 16, 2023, Graybael Jr. became angry at his girlfriend, grabbed her by her hair and punched her more than 10 times with a closed fist in her abdomen.

After the woman fell to the ground, Graybael Jr. kicked her, grabbed her by her hair again, and slammed her head into the ground multiple times. He then left the woman, seriously injured, lying in her driveway, and walked away. After several minutes, the woman called 911 to report her own assault and injuries. Police responded and she was transported to a local hospital.

On June 1, Graybael Jr. was charged by criminal complaint with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. One week later, on June 7, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted him on the same charge.

Graybael Jr. faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on Nov. 27 by U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso and Suzanne Miles, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Domestic violence is a serious crime that can include both physical and emotional abuse, and it is frequently hidden from public view. Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members, friends, and communities.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Many communities throughout the country have also created support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Please call 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.