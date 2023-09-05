Redmond man arrested on burglary, theft charges after string of 4 break-ins at 2 Madras businesses

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man suspected in a recent string of Madras burglaries – twice each at two Madras businesses -- was arrested after he fled the latest break-in over the weekend. Theodore Arce Jr., 37, was arraigned on 18 felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday afternoon.

The first burglary was reported on August 19, when the owner of a food court on SE Fifth and D streets in downtown Madras reported their business had been broken into and a variety of items stolen.

Just over a week later, on August 27, the same food court owner reported they had been hit again and that burglars took a variety of items, including cash. Officers said it was discovered the suspect made entry through the roof during one of the break-ins.

The next day, the owner of a nearby storage facility on SE Sixth Street called police to report a burglary at their business in which several items were stolen, including a custom car trailer.

Later that evening, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the same storage facility. The quick response meant the burglar fled empty handed, but officers were unable to locate him.

Early Saturday morning, just after midnight, Madras police, assisted by Oregon State Police troopers and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, responded to a burglar alarm on SE D Street and apprehended Arce after he fled from the building.

Police said evidence gathered by investigators tied Arce to all of the break-ins.

Arce was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on 21 burglary, theft, criminal trespass and criminal mischief charges, as well as possession of a burglary tool or theft device.

Arce was arraigned on 18 charges and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday on an expected formal grand jury indictment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Madras Police Officer Ryan Katherine at 541-475-2424 ext. 208.