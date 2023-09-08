Prineville man sentenced to 25 years in prison after jury trial, conviction on charges of rape, abuse

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 28-year-old Prineville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of rape, sex abuse and other charges in multiple assaults on a woman he knew, Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn said Friday.

A jury on August 22 found Joshua Lee Quattlebum guilty of two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse, two counts of second-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Three days later, Crook County Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins handed down a 300-month prison sentence along with multiple provisions, including no eligibility for early release, 10 years of post-prison supervision and registration as a sex offender.

Quattlebum was convicted of forcing the female adult victim to engage in sexual conduct on several occasions last April and May.

The judge noted in imposing sentence several “upward enhancement factors,” including deliberate cruelty to the victim, that the offense included actual violence, Quattlebum’s involvement in prior sexual offenses and his lack of remorse, the DA said in a news release.

Hathorn noted that Quattlebum was convicted in 2015 of first-degree attempted sodomy and sex abuse for assaulting two victims under the age of 14.

Prineville police officers Hunter Trueax and Daniel Yanes, and Detective Sergeant Jonathan Adkins led the investigation, interviewing several witnesses and obtaining physical evidence that brought Quattlebum’s arrest. Chief Deputy District Attorney Laura Moszer prosecuted the case.

"The Crook County District Attorney’s Office is appreciative of the outstanding efforts of our community partners in achieving a successful prosecution of this case," Hathorn added.