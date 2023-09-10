Madras man arrested, accused of threatening others with gun at Terrebonne Grange Hall after argument, fight

Some report hearing gunshots; DCSO finds no evidence shots were fired

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Madras man was arrested after he got into an argument and fight at the Terrebonne Grange Hall and was told to leave late Saturday night, then got a gun from his vehicle, returned and began threatening people, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

No evidence was found of any shots being fired, as some in the hall had reported hearing, they said.

The 23-year-old man led responding deputies on a brief, slow-speed pursuit before he complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without further incident, sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said.

The suspect was booked into the Deschutes County Jail in Bend on several charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, felony fourth-degree assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police, two counts of menacing, DUII, reckless driving, two counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, Wall said.

Deputies responded around 11 p.m. to the Terrebonne Grange Hall on 11th Street on reported of an armed subject, Wall said.

Initial reports indicated a man had been involved in a dispute and subsequent physical altercation, was told to leave and left the Grange Hall. Wall said he retrieved a firearm from his vehicle after the fight “subsided,” then re-entered the building and began threatening those inside with the gun.

People inside the Grange Hall called 911 and told 911 dispatchers the man was once again physically fighting with others inside, and that they reportedly heard gunshots, the sergeant said.

The suspect left the hall and led responding deputies on the short slow-speed pursuit before he stopped, complied with law enforcement and was arrested.

“During the course of the investigation, deputies were unable to confirm whether a gun actually was fired,” Wall said in a news release. “Hower, two firearms were seized as evidence.”

Wall told NewsChannel 21 there was "no evidence of shots being fired,” but a woman who was involved in the incident was pregnant, so medics may have been dispatched as a precaution.

Wall said the incident was confined to the Grange Hall, and no other locations were believed to be involved. Attendees at the hall were not injured in the incident, he added.