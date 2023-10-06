FBI Portland seizes 25 guns and nearly 9 kilos of suspected cocaine, makes five arrests in multi-state takedown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five people were arrested on Wednesday in a large-scale drug and gun bust throughout three states, the FBI in Portland announced Friday.

During the operation – which involved over 150 officers, agents and personnel from federal, state and local agencies – law enforcement seized nearly nine kilos of cocaine, 25 firearms (11 from one location), nearly $50,000 in cash and thousands of suspected fentanyl pills.

“The amount of suspected fentanyl alone that we seized in this operation will make a difference in our communities. 25 guns now off the streets, kilos of drugs out of circulation, that’s an impact,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “In a coordinated effort across three states the FBI and our partners, worked seamlessly to cut into the capabilities of these criminal enterprises and we are working hard to put the most violent offenders and facilitators behind bars for as long as we possibly can.”

Five people were arrested in the Portland metro area on a complaint of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Additional charges could follow.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office and the Portland Police Bureau conducted the operation with the assistance of the FBI Seattle, FBI Los Angeles, HSI, IRS, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, Oregon State Police, Washington State Department of Corrections, Port of Portland, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Service.