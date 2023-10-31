Police pursuit of Salem shooting suspect on Hwy. 22E ends near Detroit as suspect shoots, kills self, officers say

(Update: Highway 22 fully open; Salem police release details, woman critically injured; suspect's suicide)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pursuit of an armed suspect who crashed into a Salem home and shot and critically injured a woman Tuesday morning, then headed east on state Highway 22E toward Central Oregon ended near Detroit, where police said the man stopped his pickup and shot and killed himself.

The investigation led to a lengthy closure of the highway between mileposts 47 and 49, about two miles west of Detroit, but one lane was opened with flaggers by mid-afternoon and the other lane by about nightfall.

Around 10:40 a.m., Salem police responded to the 1300 block of Vista Avenue Southeast on the call of a man driving his truck into a home, then shooting a woman who was inside and fleeing the scene. The woman was taken to Salem Health with critical injuries.

Officers said they learned “of a possible threat to the victim’s children,” who attend Morningside Elementary School, near the home. “Out of an abundance of caution,” police said, security measures were implemented, including putting the school on lockdown and deploying officers to the campus, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

A description of the suspect and vehicle was distributed to law enforcement in the area. Around 11:15 a.m., his pickup truck was spotted heading east on state Highway 22E by Marion County sheriff’s deputies, who were able to get it stopped just outside of Detroit.

Eventually, deputies approached the vehicle and learned the man had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Numerous police from several agencies, including Oregon State Police, were following the suspect’s pickup truck from the Salem area, and reportedly one attempt at spiking its tires provided unsuccessful. A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team also reportedly headed west to assist, before the outcome was determined.

Both scenes were under active investigation. One lane of Highway 22E reopened later Tuesday afternoon, with traffic flagged through the scene.

You can track traffic updates on KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.