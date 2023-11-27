Crescent man arraigned on murder charge, accused of fatally shooting his younger brother several times

(Update: Suspect arraigned; details emerge in court filing)

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 59-year-old Crescent man was arraigned Monday on a second-degree murder charge, accused of shooting his younger brother several times after finding him in his trailer Sunday night, Klamath County authorities said.

Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said his office and the county's Major Crime Team was called to investigate the shooting, and arrested Robert William Frates, 59.

Deputy District Attorney Dan Higgins identified the victim as Frates' brother, John Eric Frates. The DA's office filed second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges against Robert Frates Monday before his afternoon arraignment.

Officer Miguel Pena's probable cause statement filed Monday in court claimed Robert Frates killed his brother "by shooting him with a 9 mm handgun multiple times."

"Upon interview, Robert Frates admitted to shooting John Frates after he discovered him inside his trailer" at the Crescent RV Park on Potter Street, Pena wrote.

Judge Marci Warner Adkisson set a probable cause and bail hearing for next Monday, Dec. 4.

Frates was held without bail Monday at the county jail in Klamath Falls.

Crescent is about 50 miles south of Bend on Highway 97.