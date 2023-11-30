OSP troopers rescue 15 dogs from abandoned, stolen rental truck; two Klamath Falls residents arrested

Several were puppies; 10 more dogs recovered

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rental truck abandoned in a Klamath Falls truck stop parking lot for several days was found on Thanksgiving to have a precious barking cargo inside – seven cages holding 15 abandoned dogs, including several puppies, Oregon State Police said Thursday.

They later recovered 10 more dogs and arrested two Klamath Falls residents on animal abandonment and neglect charges, as well as stealing the U-Haul truck.

OSP responded on Thanksgiving Day to the Love’s Truck Stop on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Troopers could hear barking from the back of the enclosed truck, which had been reported stolen.

The dogs they found inside after obtaining a search warrant were severely neglected, but all were still alive, OSP said. They had been abandoned in the back of the U-Haul since the previous Monday.

David McMillion, 50, and Lisa Weeks, 39, were arrested on charges of animal abandonment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and second-degree animal neglect; McMillion also was charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

The 25 dogs were turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter for evaluation and care.

OSP said one puppy has tested positive for canine parvo. All of the dogs have been quarantined and the shelter sanitized to help prevent further spread of the disease.

Once medically cleared, the dogs will be available for adoption. OSP said “the animal shelter has already received dozens of applications for the dogs.”