Warm Springs man sentenced to 3-plus years in federal prison for assaulting girlfriend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A Warm Springs man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison Thursday for assaulting his girlfriend and leaving her lying injured in the driveway of her home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Maron Brent Graybael, Jr., 38, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on May 16 of this year, Graybael Jr. became angry at his girlfriend, grabbed her by her hair, and punched her more than 10 times with a closed fist in her abdomen.

After the woman fell to the ground, prosecutors say, Graybael Jr. kicked her, grabbed her by her hair again, and slammed her head into the ground multiple times. He then left the woman, seriously injured, lying in her driveway, and walked away.

After several minutes, the woman called 911 to report her own assault and injuries. Police responded and she was transported to a local hospital.

On June 1, Graybael Jr. was charged by criminal complaint with assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Less than a week later, on June 7, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted him on the same charge. On August 31, Graybael was convicted at trial.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso and Suzanne Miles, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Domestic violence is a serious crime that can include both physical and emotional abuse, and it is frequently hidden from public view, prosecutors noted. Many survivors suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or not knowing where to turn. The traumatic effects of domestic violence also extend beyond the abused person, impacting family members, friends, and communities.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, please call 911.

If you need assistance or know someone who needs help, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Many communities throughout the country have also created support networks to assist survivors in the process of recovery.

The StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Please call 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.