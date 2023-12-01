Bend man arrested on luring, other charges allegedly tried to meet ’16-year-old’ who was undercover officer

Arrested at Ponderosa Skate Park; police say he had condoms, alcohol, offered to provide mushrooms

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The latest effort by Bend police posing as teens online to find adults trying to lure minors for sex through social media and dating sites led to this week's arrest of a 26-year-old Bend man, accused of trying to meet up with a “16-year-old” at Ponderosa Skate Park, with alcohol and condoms.

Police began an investigation Monday into adults seeking to lure minors online, and an officer posing as a 16-year-old girl on a site was contacted by Hunter James Nash, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said Friday.

After learning the person he was messaging was supposedly 16 years old, Nash is accused of sending explicit photos, as well as bags of psilocybin mushrooms he intended to share with the "teen," Miller said. He also allegedly offered to buy alcohol for the girl and to buy condoms for their encounter.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nash and the officer posing as the 16-year-old girl agreed to meet at Ponderosa Skate Park on SE Wilson Avenue, Miller said.

When Nash arrived at the park, officers took him into custody, finding condoms and a 12-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer in his vehicle, Miller said. Officers also recovered about 28 grams of psilocybin mushrooms from his home.

Nash was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where he was lodged on charges of attempted furnishing liquor to a minor, possession of a controlled substance and attempted delivery to a minor of the psilocybin mushrooms, luring a minor for sexual conduct, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, third-degree attempted sex abuse and endangering a minor’s welfare.

Court records show Nash was charged Wednesday with four initial counts – luring a minor, attempted furnishing of alcohol to a minor, possession of psilocybin and attempted delivery of that controlled substance to a minor.

A judge set bail at $30,000 and issued release conditions, including monitoring through a GPS bracelet, no contact with minors and no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances or frequenting of bars. Nash, who remained jailed as of Friday afternoon, is due back in court Dec. 6 for arraignment on an expected formal indictment.