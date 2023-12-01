Truck and trailer stolen from Bend businesses recovered, two fugitives arrested at Sunriver Business Park

Tracking device on truck, Sunriver community members helped police find Washington County pair

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A tracker on a truck stolen Friday from a Bend auto detailing business helped Bend Police and other law enforcement locate it in the Sunriver area and make a guns-drawn arrest of two Washington County fugitives, recovering the truck and a trailer stolen from another Bend business.

Community members also helped officers find the pair at a deli in the Sunriver Business Park, where they were arrested. Nearby Three Rivers School was placed in a secure status for a brief period, meaning exterior doors were locked but classes continued as usual, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Police responded around 10 a.m. to the report of a stolen trailer from Coach Masters of Bend and a separate report of a truck stolen from Mario’s Auto Detail, both on Brandis Court, Miller said. Officers soon learned the trailer’s owners had a tracker on the vehicle and believed it was located south of Sunriver.

Bend officers shared that information with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement, including Sunriver Police, Oregon State Police and the U.S. Forest Service, Miller said.

A Forest Service officer found the stolen truck and trailer and surveilled the area until sheriff’s deputies arrived. The suspects, a 48-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, had unrelated warrants for their arrest.

Shortly after noon, as deputies arrived at the scene, the pair drove away in a Suzuki toward Sunriver. A Sunriver Police officer found the Suzuki in the business park on Venture Lane, and the pair were seen walking away from the vehicle, Miller said.

Community members helped the Sunriver officer and Deschutes County deputy find the pair at Josie K’s Deli & Kitchen in the business park. They were detained around 12:30 p.m. in a high-risk, guns-drawn arrest, which sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said is standard procedure for felony vehicle stops.

The two suspects were lodged in the Deschutes County Jail in Bend, the man on two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other charges of first-degree theft, meth and fentanyl possession and two out-of-county warrants. The woman was jailed on one out-of-county warrant.

“Bend Police wish to thank our law enforcement partners, as well as community members who assisted in this case,” Miller said in a news release.