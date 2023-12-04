J Bar J’s Youth Services ‘at: project’ anti-human trafficking effort receives $300,000 federal grant

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Monday that J Bar J Youth Services in Bend has secured a $300,000 federal grant to battle human trafficking.

“The crime of human trafficking devastates lives and demands a serious and substantive effort to end it in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said. ”I’m gratified that J Bar J Youth Services has earned these federal resources to fight this scourge in Central Oregon with its local expertise and hard-working staff.”

“We must do everything in our power to protect people from the horrors of human trafficking,” Merkley said. “This essential funding to J Bar J Youth Services will help ensure this critically important organization can continue to support youth in Central Oregon and protect Oregonians from dangerous situations.”

The $300,000 for J Bar J Youth Services from the federal Administration for Children and Families will fund anti-trafficking efforts for domestic victims.

“The at:project is grateful to have received this funding opportunity,” said Breanne Barrett, Program Director for the at:project -- a program of J Bar J Youth Services. “This grant will allow us to extend and enhance crucial services to victims and survivors of human trafficking in Central Oregon.

"From crisis intervention services to long-term case management, the at:project is committed to supporting survivors through their healing journey. This funding is not just a financial boost; it’s a lifeline for those who need it most. It fuels our passion, determination and commitment to creating a community free of exploitation.”

“J Bar J Youth Services is proud of our at:project team who has worked diligently to build a response system to combat trafficking in Central Oregon,” said Eliza Wilson, Director of Runaway and Homeless Youth Services at J Bar J Youth Services. “Our mission at J Bar J Youth Services is to prevent trafficking at all costs and to provide care and resources to those impacted by human trafficking. This grant supports those ongoing efforts.”