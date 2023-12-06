OSP investigating five recent vehicle shootings on Linn County highways, believed to be connected

ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police are seeking the public's help after five vehicles were shot while traveling on highways around Linn County in just over a month, in incidents troopers say are likely connected. No injuries have been reported.

On Friday, Dec. 1, OSP's, Albany Area Command received a report of a vehicle struck by a bullet. On Tues., OSP received a second report in a similar area to last Friday's incident.

OSP Major Crimes Section detectives immediately began investigating these as possibly connected incidents and now have enough information to believe these shooting incidents are likely connected.

The investigation revealed two other incidents reported to the Albany Police Department and the OSP Salem Area Command prior to Dec. 6. Wednesday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office cross-reported another incident in the area of Highway 20 and Highway 226.

The Oregon State Police is actively investigating these random acts of shooting at moving vehicles. All of the victims were driving along highways at the time of the incidents and some reported hearing a “pop.” The dates, times, and locations of each incident are listed below:

Nov. 2, 2023, 2:00 a.m.- Highway 20, just east of Albany

Nov. 25, 2023, 9:30 a.m.- Highway 22E, near Mill City

Dec. 1, 2023, 2:30 a.m.- Highway 20, near Highway 226

Dec. 5, 2023, 2:00 a.m.- Highway 226, south of Scio

Dec. 6, 2023, 2:37 a.m.- Highway 20, near Highway 226

At this time, no victims have been injured. However, investigators have confirmed the damage to vehicles was caused by a firearm.

OSP said it is adding extra patrols in the area of these incidents to enhance public safety.

OSP is seeking public assistance in identifying potential suspects or suspect vehicles; including any unreported incidents. If you have any information related to these incidents, please contact the Oregon State Police immediately at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677) on a mobile device.