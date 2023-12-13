Jury convicts Randall Kilby of murder in 2021 hatchet killings of two Bend roommates; awaits trial in woman’s death

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After a week of prosecution testimony, no defense witnesses and almost six hours of deliberation, a jury on Tuesday found Randall Kilby guilty of two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the March 2021 hatchet killings of his two roommates at their home in southwest Bend.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Kilby, 38, who faces a life prison term for the murders of Jeffrey Taylor, 66, and Taylor’s brother-in-law, Benjamin Taylor, 69, whose bodies were found in their Granite Drive home on March 21, 2021.

Among other testimony, the Deschutes County Circuit Court jury heard an interview by Bend Police of Kilby, who admitted hitting the two men with a hatchet, having earlier claimed he was away from the home that night. He also told officers the two men had been abusive to his mother, but other family members took issue with his claim in court.

Deputy District Attorney Aaron Breneman told the judge the evidence showed Kilby acted with intent and that the fatal injuries were not accidental. Defense attorney Thomas Spear told jurors the two killings were done in different manners and claimed there were gaps in the evidence to prove Kilby killed both men.

Kilby also is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Daphne Banks, 43, who was found unconscious in the home’s garage on Dec. 25, 2020. She was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. Kilby was arrested on an assault charge and released with no charges filed as that crime was investigated, but then-DA John Hummel said there wasn’t enough evidence to file that murder charge until his arrest in the later crimes.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels said he agreed with the jury’s verdict and appreciated the time that jurors took considering all the evidence that was presented.

Spear told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday, “On behalf of Mr. Kilby and the defense, we appreciated the effort and hard work put in by the jury, the judge and the state. Every defendant has the right to exercise their constitutional rights, and we appreciated the opportunity to make our case.”

Asked about whether an appeal is possible or likely, Spear noted that no sentencing date has been set and said that “at some point, I'm sure we'll discuss his options after his sentencing."

Spear also said he expects Kilby’s trial in the Daphne Banks killing, originally set for early January, "will probably happen in the spring or early summer."