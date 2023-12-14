Raid on three Tumalo properties turns up illegal marijuana grow, 330 plants, DCSO says; resident arrested

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A long-tern investigation into an illegal marijuana grow operation led to a raid on three Tumalo properties Tuesday morning by several agencies and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the arrest of a 39-year-old resident, deputies said Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Team led the search warrant executions on properties in the 21000 block of Tumalo Road, un the 21000 block of Tumalo Place and a third in the 63000 block of Logan Avenue, sheriff's Sergeant Jason Wall said.

Along with the DCSO SWAT Team, the team had support from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the District Attorney’s Office, Redmond and Bend police, the Oregon Army National Guard Counterdrug operation, the Oregon Water Resources Department, county Code Enforcement and Oregon State Police, Wall said

The raid resulted in the seizure of 330 growing marijuana plants, about 100 pounds of processed marijuana, one firearm and 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, Wall said.

A 39-year-old man living on the property was cited in lieu of custody on a single charge, illegal manufacture of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school (Three Sisters Adventist Christian School), but Wall said more charges are possible later, when detectives present the results of the case to the DA's office.

“Some significant environmental concerns arose as well,” Wall added, including non-permitted, dangerous electrical wiring consisting of exposed wires, circuit breakers and outlets, the sergeant said.

The raid also found black mold and a marijuana mite infestation, along with groundwater contamination due to herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers being disposed of on the properties.

Wall said the sheriff's office's Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Team "continues to conduct investigations into the illegal manufacturing of marijuana in Deschutes County."

"We are asking the community that if they see anything or smell anything that they find suspicious of marijuana growing operations, to report them to the DCIMME team," he wrote in a news release. "These reports can be made through non-emergency dispatch 541-693-6911 and through CannaFacts — Facts about Legal and Illegal Cannabis in Our Community (canna-facts.com)