Two Redmond residents arrested in Terrebonne traffic stop after K-9 alerts on half-pound of fentanyl powder, pills

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of two Redmond residents allegedly dealing in fentanyl led to a Terrebonne traffic stop early Thursday morning and their arrest after a drug-detection K-9 alerted on what turned out to be a half-pound of fentanyl in powder and pill form, police said.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, working with the Redmond Police Department, had been investigating over the past couple of months alleged fentanyl possession and distribution involving Thomas Andrews, 55, and Melanie Doherty, 49, Redmond Police Captain Jesse Petersen said Friday.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Thursday, Petersen said. During the stop, Bend Police Department drug-detection K-9 Bonnie alerted to the odor of illegal substances in the vehicle, and about a half-pound of fentanyl in powder and pill form was seized.

Both suspects were booked into the county jail in Bend, Andrews on felony drug possession and attempted delivery, Doherty on misdemeanor drug possession and conspiracy to commit delivery of the drug.

Court records show Doherty was arraigned Thursday on one initial Class C felony charge of drug possession. He is due back next Thursday on an expected indictment. Andrews was arraigned Friday on two charges, a Class B felony of drug manufacturing/delivery and a Class C felony of drug possession, and is also due back in court in a week for arraignment on an expected indictment.

Petersen said CODE and Redmond PD would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bend Police Department for their assistance with the investigation.

"RPD appreciates our partner agencies assisting us with making Redmond the safest community in Oregon by keeping illegal and dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl, out of our community," Petersen wrote.

"If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, resources are available in our community; one such resource is Narcotics Anonymous, 541-416-2146 or https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/," he added.