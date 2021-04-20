Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday: Digital defense against COVID-19 vaccine info scams

Crime Stoppers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday feature focuses on building a digital defense against the dangers of posting COVID-19 vaccination information online.

Last week, we talked about fraudsters who are selling fake vaccination cards on the internet. One way they get those realistic images of cards to sell is by stealing them off legitimate people’s social media pages.

For that reason, once you have received your COVID-19 vaccine, the FBI is asking that you do NOT post a photo of your CDC vaccination card online.

There is more than just the problem of bad actors re-selling images of your card, though. They can also use your post to harvest lots of personal information – which can include your name, date of birth, patient number, and location where you received your vaccine. Once a fraudster has these details, he can steal your identity and do all sorts of damage to your financial health.

If you have already posted a photo of a vaccine card, consider removing it and update your profile picture with a banner or a sticker saying that you got your shot. Some social media platforms have frames or graphics you can use – or you can download stickers from www.cdc.gov.

Finally – if you feel that you have been a victim of identify theft, contact your financial institutions immediately and monitor your credit reports.

You should also report the incident to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or call your FBI local office.