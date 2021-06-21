Madras police release photos, seek tips to solve Bridges HS burglary

Crime Stoppers

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Madras police are seeking tips from the public to find one or possibly two young adults who entered Bridges High School, the former Westside Elementary School, twice and the second time burglarized the school early Monday, taking computer-related and other items.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. Monday to the reported burglary at the school at 410 Southwest Fourth Street, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said.

An investigation determined that someone entered a window on the west of the building during the early morning and took several items, some of which were computer-related equipment, Webb said.

The school has several security cameras, Webb said, and footage showed the suspect or suspects first was on the premises around 3 p.m. Sunday and returned shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, when the burglary occurred.

Webb said the suspect appears to be a young adult, and it could "definitely" be two people -- but if so, they are “definitely working in concert with one another."

Different clothing was worn during the two incidents. Outside the school, the suspect had what appeared to be a camouflage backpack.

While police are seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspect, Webb asked that citizens not try to contact him, but instead call police if you know his location, by calling police at 541-475-2424 or Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-877-876-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.