2020 marks 75 years for the Crooked River Roundup

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of Oregon’s oldest family entertainment events celebrates its 75th year in 2020.

The Crooked River Roundup, scheduled in 2020 for June 25-27 at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville, annually attracts thousands of spectators to catch professional rodeo action in a small-town setting with deep roots in cowboy culture.

Rodeo fans across the Northwest are invited to attend the Roundup’s official 75th Anniversary Kickoff Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Crook County Fairgrounds. The event is an opportunity to celebrate the CRR’s iconic place in the fabric of the Prineville community and will serve as a fundraiser for the association, fairgrounds, and local youth organizations.

“The Crooked River Roundup is a chance to experience a rodeo and horse races in a real-life western town where real cowboys still live, work, and play,” said Jason Snider, Crooked River Roundup President. “We’re excited to build momentum for our 75th Roundup with a party in the Cowboy Capital of Oregon.”

The February Gala includes dinner, live music by local artists Wayward Soul and Kristi Kinsey with lead guitar Kurt Waterman, an auction and entertainment by cowboy poets Jay Snider, Ross Knox, and Oklahoma troubadour Kevin Davis, storytelling by Warm Springs tribal elder Wilson Wewa, the introduction of the 75th Crooked River Roundup Queen, Emily McDaniel and 2020 Grand Marshals Mike and Donna Mohan.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $75 at Prineville Crook County Chamber of Commerce, crookedriverroundup.com, or for $90 at the door. The event is for 18 years or older.

In addition to the rodeo, the Crooked River Roundup also includes pari-mutuel horse racing July 15-18.

About the Crooked River Roundup

Produced by a dedicated board of directors and more than 200 volunteers, Prineville’s Crooked River Roundup brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls. Began by local ranchers in 1945 as a way to celebrate the cultural heritage of the “Cowboy Capital of Oregon,” the CRR has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon. The Crooked River Roundup consists of a PRCA rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of horse racing in July.