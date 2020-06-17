CDC recognizes Crook County Health Dept. diabetes prevention program

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Health Department achieved a milestone in its delivery of a national program for preventing diabetes in our community.

The Centers for Disease Control granted full recognition to the department for their Diabetes Prevention Program. According to the letter to CCHD from the CDC, “This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program.”

The CDC Diabetes Prevention Program is national program created in 2010 to prevent Type 2 diabetes in the United States. An increasing number of people have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and prediabetes. Communities across the United States are participating in bringing this cost-effective, evidence-based program to their towns and cities.

Crook County calls their diabetes prevention program Weigh-In Crook County. This name was chosen because one of the primary risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes is being overweight. This also means that one of the best ways to prevent it is to lose weight, and losing weight in a healthy, evidence-based manner is one of the focuses of the program.

Crook County has been offering this program since September 2016. Since that time more than 100 people have participated. Because of COVID-19 current classes are being offered online. Plans for next year’s classes are being developed and information about them will be shared as it comes available.