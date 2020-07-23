Passer-by grabs hose, stops shed fire NW of Prineville

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A passer-by spotted a fire northwest of Prineville on Thursday and stopped to notify the property owner, also grabbing a garden hose to put out the blaze, which damaged a small storage shed, officials said.

Crook County Fire & Rescue was called around 11:45 a.m. to the fire on Northwest Rimrock Acres Loop, Battalion Chief Jeremiah Kenfield said. They arrived to find the 10-by-10 shed that had been on fire, with light smoke showing.

Fire crews removed the shed’s contents to be sure the fire was fully out, Kenfield added. There were no injuries.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an escaped burn barrel. Kenfield urged residents to remember that burn barrels must have a 10-foot fuel break around them, exposing mineral soil, and must be attended at all times.