Crook County SO identifies woman whose remains were found east of Redmond

Crook County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County authorities have identified a woman whose remains were found on BLM land east of Redmond last week. They say the manner and cause of death remain under investigation and are seeking the public’s help in their investigation.

The remains found the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 8 off state Highway 126 near the Crook-Deschutes county line were identified as Ann Jeanetta Penton, 39, Undersheriff James Savage said.

Penton was known to reside in a transient camp about two miles from where her body was found, he said.

“She had been deceased for some time,” Savage said in a news release, adding that ”her identification was made from her fingerprints and known tattoos.”

Her name was released after family members were notified.

Savage said anyone with information about Penton is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Javier Sanchez at 541-447-6398.