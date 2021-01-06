Prineville-area man jailed on attempted murder charge in shooting of son

Crook County

Alleged victim, seriously wounded, hid in nearby woods, found by CERT team

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 77-year-old Prineville-area man was arrested on attempted murder and other charges Wednesday after he allegedly shot and seriously wounded his 35-year-old son, who then fled into the nearby woods, prompting a search, Crook County Sheriff John Gautney said.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to a home in the 12400 block of Northwest Madras Highway (Highway 26) northwest of Prineville on a report of a trespass in progress, Sheriff John Gautney said.

Before deputies arrived, the call was upgraded to a report of a shooting and they were told the victim had fled into the woods along the property, Gautney said.

Deputies began the investigation and learned Peter Sharp, 77, had shot his son, Johnathan Sharp, 35, Gautney said. The father was detained at the scene without incident.

Meanwhile, deputies tried to get his son to come out of the wooded area so medics could treat his injuries, but he did not do so, Gautney said.

Because it was reported Johnathan Sharp might have been armed as well, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) was called in.

A drone was used to find the son’s hiding spot, the sheriff said, and the CERT unit was able to get him detained.

Johnathan Sharp was taken to a waiting ambulance, then to St. Charles Prineville. He later was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend in serious condition, Gautney said.

Peter Sharp, meanwhile, was lodged at the county jail on charges of attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault (domestic violence), menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was held on $425,000 bail.

Gautney said he could not share more details due to the active investigation, but confirmed one weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Prineville, Redmond and Bend police, Oregon State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Crook County District Attorney’s Office and other members of the CERT team, Gautney said.