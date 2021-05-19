Prineville Reservoir day-use area to close for 2 days for repaving work

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The day-use area and boat ramp at Prineville Reservoir will be closed beginning at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 through May 24 for a repaving project. The area will reopen Monday, May 25, officials said.

Between now and the closure, visitors should expect delays accessing the day-use parking lot and boat ramp, and will see heavy equipment in the area.

For information, contact Brian Vaughan at 541-416-0645 x103.