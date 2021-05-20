COIC partners with Crook County to offer new round of COVID-19 relief small business grants

Crook County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council is partnering with Crook County to offer another round of grants to Crook County small businesses and nonprofits negatively impacted by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

The application period opens at noon on Friday and will close at 11:59 PM on Thursday, May 27. To apply, visit https://www.coic.org/grant.

Crook County has secured an additional $320,000 from the state of Oregon from federal CARES Act funding that the county will use to give to small businesses struggling with the economic downturn associated with COVID-19.

The primary feature of this round of grant funding is to help businesses that incurred necessary expenditures that were in response to Crook County's return to “Extreme Risk” level on April 30. Also, these funds can be used for necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency during the time period of March 1, 2020 to December 31 2020.

Businesses or nonprofits who received grants in previous rounds are eligible to apply again. Eligibility requirements have also been expanded to allow for more applicants to qualify for funding compared to previous grant rounds. Businesses should apply in the county where they are located and do the majority of their business.

Eligible applicants must have 50 or fewer employees, be located in Crook County, and current on all federal, state and local taxes. Sole proprietors are eligible and encouraged to apply. Non-profit organizations must have federal 501c3 status to be eligible. A complete overview of program guidelines and eligibility requirements is available at https://www.coic.org/grant.

COIC is administering the delivery of this program in partnership with the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-lab and a broad network of local and regional partners, including: Crook County; local cities; Central Oregon Small Business Development Center (SBDC); Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO); the Latino Community Association; NeighborImpact; Opportunity Knocks; and the La Pine, Sunriver, Bend, Sisters, Redmond, and Prineville-Crook County Chambers of Commerce.

COIC was designated a Council of Governments in 1972 under ORS 190 and serves the local governments of Central Oregon. COIC provides regional services for employment and training, alternative high school education, business loans, planning and governance, community and economic development, and public transportation services operated by Cascades East Transit. For more information, visit www.coic.org.