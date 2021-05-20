Prineville BLM selling firewood permits online

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bureau of Land Management Deschutes Field Office has added an online option for purchasing firewood-cutting permits for the Williamson Creek juniper firewood-cutting area.

In addition to purchasing a permit by calling the Prineville District office at 541-416-6700 or buying from a local vendor, woodcutters may now purchase a permit 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the BLM Special Forest Products Online Permit Sales Program.

Online permits will be available beginning June 1, while in-person permits may be purchased now. Unlike other firewood cutting areas identified in the annual synopsis, the Williamson Creek unit does not open for cutting until June 1.

Please note these online permits are only valid on BLM-administered lands described within the permit. Other jurisdictions within the synopsis require an interagency permit purchased from a vendor or a local BLM or Forest Service office. Woodcutters without the ability to print their permit should continue to purchase permits directly from a local office or vendor.

The cost is $10 per cord. There is a two-cord minimum purchase for every transaction, and a maximum of four cords may be bought per household each year. A cord is defined as a stack of split wood four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length.

Woodcutters are required to comply with all permit terms and conditions. This includes following any Industrial Fire Precaution Level restrictions in effect during periods of elevated wildfire danger. Permits are authorized for use only on BLM-managed lands and may not be transferred to another party. Each permit must be validated and attached to the load in a visible location before any cut wood is transported.

To purchase a permit online:

Go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/. Click on Oregon, select the Deschutes Field Office, and then select Fuelwood. Complete and submit the application. Enter your credit/debit card information. Your payment will be processed within minutes, and you will then print your permit.

You will also receive an email with all the maps, stipulations, load tags, and documentation that you will need to cut and remove products from BLM land safely. All purchased permits are final; no refunds will be granted.

To purchase a permit over the telephone using a credit/debit card, please call the Prineville BLM at 541-416-6700. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Firewood availability may become low as the season progresses. Please make sure to check available wood conditions prior to purchasing a permit. This can be done by either calling the BLM office or driving out before purchasing a permit. For more information about personal-use fuelwood permits, please call the BLM at 541-416-6700. For more information on the special forest products online permit program, go to https://forestproducts.blm.gov/.