Michigan woman injured in Crook County dirt bike crash, cited on DUII charge

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Michigan woman injured in a Crook County dirt bike crash on Saturday was cited on a drunken driving charge after being taken to St. Charles Prineville, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and Crook County Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to intercept a vehicle heading to Prineville on the Northeast Ochoco Highway from milepost 30, Sergeant Mitch Madden said. Initial information indicated a woman had crashed a dirt bike and was going in and out of consciousness.

Deputies and medics intercepted the vehicle at the Ochoco Highway and Northeast Jumping Grass Lane and provided aid to the dirt bike rider, identified as a 29-year-old woman from West Branch, Michigan, Madden said.

Deputies determined she was about 1 ½ miles up Forest Service Road 2610 from Highway 26 while operating a 50cc dirt bike, riding with friends and family, the sergeant said. The woman, who was not wearing a helmet and was inexperienced riding a dirt bike, lost control and crashed on the gravel road at about 25 mph.

Madden said deputies developed probable cause that the woman was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was cited and released in lieu of custody on a DUII-alcohol charge.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Crook County Fire & Rescue and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement.