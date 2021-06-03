Crook County HS graduating seniors visit elementary, middle schools on ‘Honorary Senior Tour’

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County High School Class of 2021 visited each of the district's schools Thursday as part of a new tradition called the Honorary Senior Tour.

Seniors wore their caps and gowns and were bused to each of our local schools and greeted by staff and students with cheers, signs, and even bubbles.

The tour was canceled last year after schools shut down due to COVID-19, but this will be an annual tradition every year after graduation rehearsal, district spokesman Jason Carr said.

The seniors visited Steins Pillar Elementary, Barnes Butte Elementary, Crooked River Elementary, and Crook County Middle School.

Crook County High School created this unique walk through as a way to celebrate seniors and make connections with younger students and encourage them to graduate high school, Carr said.