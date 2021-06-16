Crook County HS Navy JROTC to compete in national Academic Bowl Championship in D.C.

Crook County

Earned top scores of more than 400 teams competing around the world

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has presented many challenges in schools over the past year. From in-person to remote to hybrid learning, high school students across the country have faced hardships and struggles.

Through all the challenges of COVID-19 and distance learning, Navy JROTC cadets have risen to the challenge through their participation in the 2020-2021 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl. And the cadets from Crook County High School have proven their ability to overcome and succeed despite those obstacles.

After advancing through two phases of online competition, the Crook County High School’s NJROTC Academic Team composed of Josephine Kasberger, Daniel Olson, Benjamin McWilliams and Van Williams will compete in a championship event in Washington, DC.

The 2021 U.S. Navy JROTC Academic Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, July 23-27 This event is sponsored by the U.S. Navy JROTC and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.

Crook County High School’s NJROTC team earned top scores out of the 406 Navy JROTC academic teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only eight Navy JROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to the Championship event in DC.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of core curriculum such as math, science and language arts as well as current events, citizenship and leadership skills.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.