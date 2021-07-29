Rotary Club of Crook County supports Family Access Network laundry program

Crook County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rotary Club of Crook County granted $500 to Family Access Network to support laundry services at Express Eco Laundry in Prineville. Funds will be partially matched by Express Eco Laundry, as FAN advocates serving Crook County continue this vital program that provides pre-loaded laundry cards to families in need.

FAN’s laundry program supports a basic need for children, so that they can arrive at school in clean clothes, ready to focus on learning.

“The Rotary Club of Crook County’s commitment to community service goes hand in hand with FAN’s commitment to building a healthy community by alleviating the suffering of children in need, and we are thankful for their support. We’re also grateful for the support of Prineville businesses, like Express Eco Laundry, who invest in brighter futures for students in Crook County,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director

The Rotary Club of Crook County are neighbors, friends, and community leaders who come together to create positive, lasting change in their communities and around the world. The local Crook County chapter of the Rotary International organization was chartered in 1984. With every project, they strive to change the world for the better.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.