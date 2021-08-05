‘People of the Past’ returns to Bowman Museum in September

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County was settled by a range of colorful characters who didn’t shy away from hard living for their chance to stake their claim in the Crooked River Valley. From cowboys and gunslingers to madams and ministers, many rugged individuals sought new opportunity on the Central Oregon frontier.

With the relaunch of People from Our Past at the Bowman Museum, you will once again have a chance to chat with a few of these historical figures – no time machine required.

After COVID restrictions forced the postponement of this program in July, A.R. Bowman Museum and Crook County Library are very pleased to announce the return of People from Our Past in September.

“Upon its inception in 2019, People from Our Past quickly became a “must see” event in Prineville”, said Bowman Museum Director Sandy Cohen. “We fully expect that the program’s popularity will pick up where it left off. It is fun, entertaining and educational – so please come join us!”

People from Our Past will resume on September 8, 2021, bringing a historical reenactor to the museum’s community room every Wednesday from 12:15pm – 1:00 PM. September’s program will feature an appearance by infamous outlaw and gunfighter of the American West, Hank Vaughan, played by Bend-based reenactor Matt Cleman.

For more information about this series of free programs, please contact Assistant Director of Library Services, Heather Jones at (541) 447-7978 ext. 320, or Museum Director Sandy Cohen at (541) 447-3715.

Located in Prineville, The Bowman Museum gathers, preserves and makes available museum records and other material relating to the history of Central Oregon. The Bowman Museum stimulates an interest in, and knowledge of, local history. To learn more visit us at www.crookcountyhistorycenter.org.

Crook County Library provides traditional and innovative library resources and programming to Crook County residents of all ages. It is an environment where people come together for lifelong learning, enjoyment, and connection. To learn more, visit them at www.crooklib.org.