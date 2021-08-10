Crook County reports on surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases, urges vaccinations

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County health officials issued the following statement Tuesday regarding the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and urging residents to get vaccinated and take other steps to curb the spread of the virus:

COVID-19 and the new variants continue to spread across the state and the nation. Health officials send out regular updates regarding the new Delta variant of the virus. It appears to be extremely contagious compared to the first strain. The Delta variant is not just affecting the unvaccinated, it is also showing up in the vaccinated (breakthrough cases), although not as severe.

Over the past few weeks, there has been substantial increases in the number of active cases in Crook County. This is a concern because an increase in cases means that the community is still very vulnerable and may be a little too relaxed with social behaviors such as wearing face coverings and the level of contact in social and work environments. The Crook County Health Department, through its investigative process, has determined that the increase in cases is largely due to social interactions and workplace exposures.

Crook County citizens have done their part to keep the numbers lower up to this point and it is very important to remember that the virus is still here and there continues to be a need to be diligent. The Crook County Health Department supports guidance released by the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority regarding the recommendations to use face coverings while in public indoor settings.

As the vaccination status in Crook County continues to be one of the lowest in the State of Oregon, the Local Health Department encourages everyone to get vaccinated. This is reported to be the best way to protect yourself and others around you.

Local Public Health Departments around the state and the Oregon Health Authority continue to recommend people take everyday precautions such as:

If you feel sick, call ahead to your healthcare provider to discuss whether you need to be seen.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well, and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Stay home if you are sick and talk with your employer now about a plan if you do become ill and cannot show up for work.

It is advised that anyone with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions and the elderly not attend large events and practice social distancing to protect yourselves.

Crook County leadership in partnership with local and neighboring Health Departments and medical community, which includes St. Charles Health System continues to monitor the situation very closely and will continue following the preparedness plans that were set in place in March of 2020.

Our community has experienced getting back to normal daily routines, and it is difficult to consider being restricted again with mandatory requirements. Oregon Health Authority announced last week that there is now a ruling in place that makes it mandatory for health care workers and staff in health care settings either be fully vaccinated or be tested each week. This is an effort to help keep the community safe and to continue to slow the spread.

Oregon Health Authority and the CDC asks everyone to continue to follow the recommended guidance. As we get closer to flu season the virus may continue to throw more variants at us. These next few months may be difficult, and it will take a lot of work to continue to follow the guidance for keeping ourselves and our community safe. For as long as the virus continues to be a threat, we will need to continue to stay the course with safety measures and precautions to keep everyone safe and well.

Crook County Judge Seth Crawford stated, “I appreciate the work that the Health Department has done in partnership with community organizations to keep our citizens healthy and safe; work that will continue until there is no continued threat from this virus.”

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department will be there to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165

For questions or additional comments please contact –

Katie Plumb, Crook County Public Health Department Director

541-447-5165 – Main number