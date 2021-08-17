Crook County Health Dept. plans another COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinic

Crook County

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cases of COVID are on the rise not only in Oregon, but the entire nation. In Crook County our case count is higher than ever before counted. The Oregon Health Authority, in partnership with the Crook County Health Department came to Crook County in July with a mobile vaccination clinic and administered over 30 doses of the 3 available vaccines.

The mobile clinic is returning the week of August 23rd – 27th to administer the 2nd doses and to accommodate 1st doses to anyone who wants one. The mobile clinic will revisit a variety of locations within Crook County.

The Mobile Clinic is designed to bring the vaccine to you, so if you cannot access the vaccine at any of the current locations or have not received your 2nd dose yet this is a great way for you to protect yourself and others against COVID. All three vaccines will be available to choose from – Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson. If you choose Moderna or Pfizer you will be given information on where to schedule to get your 2nd dose. Johnson and Johnson is a one-shot vaccine.

Food boxes will be available at the mobile vaccination clinic sites during the hours of operation. If you can benefit, please come by, and pick one up. There will be a limited amount at each location and are first-come first-serve. The food boxes are courtesy of Oregon Health Authority.

No Appointment needed – Walk In ---

The schedule for the Mobile Clinic is:

Monday, August 23rd – 12:00 noon – 6:00 pm

Paulina General Store

70344 Paulina City Road

Prineville, OR 97751 – 541-477-3311

Tuesday, August 24th – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Prineville Presbyterian Church

1771 NW Madras Hwy

Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-447-1017

Wednesday, August 25th – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Juniper Canyon Baptist Church

9180 SE Juniper Canyon Road

Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-362-6179

Thursday, August 26th – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Crook County Library

175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive

Prineville, OR 97754 – 541-447-7978

Friday, August 27th –

This is a closed clinic and will not be open to the public.

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165. If you are a business or private group interested in having a closed clinic at your location, please contact the Health Department directly.

For mobile clinic questions, please contact –

Oregon Health Authority mobile clinic coordinator - Harriett Godosky

Harriett.Godoski@dhsoha.state.or.us

Cell: 503-269-3687