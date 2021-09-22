Crook-Jefferson County Circuit Judge Michael McLane resigns; returning to private practice

Crook County

Gov. Brown seeks applicants to fill vacancy

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that she is accepting applications for a judicial position on the Circuit Court for the 22nd Judicial District (Crook and Jefferson counties) to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael McLane.

The governor thanked Judge McLane for his dedicated judicial service to Jefferson and Crook counties, wished him well in his return to private practice in Bend and announced that she will fill the position by appointment.

Judge McLane’s resignation is effective Oct. 10. McLane, previously a state representative, was appointed by Gov. Brown to the judicial position in May 2019.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Dustin Buehler, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 11.

"Governor Brown fills judicial vacancies based on merit," the announcement news release stated. "She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences."

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar.

SB 977, recently passed by the Legislature, creates a new requirement. It amends ORS 3.041 and requires that these vacancies must be filled by persons who are residents of or have principal offices in the judicial districts to which they are appointed or adjacent judicial districts.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-624 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.