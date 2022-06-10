Forest Service Road 42 to close for cattle guard installation; cattle figured out painted one wasn’t true barrier

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, a small section of Forest Service Road 42 east of Deep Creek Campground on the Ochoco National Forest will be closed to install a new cattle guard.

This cattle guard will effectively keep cattle from entering the new riparian pasture, outside of the grazing plan. The current painted cattle guard is not effective, as the cattle learned it was not a true barrier.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, June 24. No detour or bypass will be available at this location, so drivers should plan accordingly.

In addition, the Forest Service issued a reminder that a different section of FSR 42 is closed this summer between the intersection with FSR 4210 and the intersection with FSR 30.

A detour route north on FSR 4210 to FS 22 along the north end of Big Summit Prairie and along FSR 3010 and FSR 30 is well-signed. Detour roads may not be suitable for larger vehicles.

See the attached map for more information on the closure location.