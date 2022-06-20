Crook County Sheriff’s Office plans high-visibility DUII enforcement during Crooked River Roundup, Horse Races

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a high-visibility enforcement event during the Crooked River Roundup from Thursday June 23rd through Saturday, June 25th and the Horse Races, July 13th through July 16th. The goal is to increase the number of law enforcement officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers.

The focus of the high-visibility enforcement is to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to ask and to encourage all drivers to be responsible and not drive if you have been drinking. Please step up and speak out and don’t allow others to drive impaired.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA, and Oregon Impact. Crook County Victim Impact Panel is also providing free cab rides within a 10 mile radius during the Roundup (call Prineville Taxi at 541-777-1478). Please be safe and responsible during these community events.