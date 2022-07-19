Crook County Schools open registration for next month’s Kindergarten Jump Start

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) - Kindergarten Jump Start kicks off the first week of August for families in Crook County School District.

The annual mini-school event is an excellent opportunity for incoming kindergarteners to familiarize themselves with their new school, teachers, and classmates. Students attend school for half a day during the first two weeks of August.

“We try to make it feel like regular school while providing an experience that allows children to become comfortable with new routines. It also gives staff a chance to assess students academically, so that we place them in classes where they’ll thrive,” explained Sarah Shinkle, Academic Coach for Crooked River Elementary School.

The program is free and available at all elementary schools in Prineville. Students attend Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until noon, and the schedules vary slightly by the school. Transportation services are available, along with complimentary breakfast and lunches. Families who want to sign up for Kindergarten Jump Start must complete the online registration.

Kindergarten Jump Start Schedule