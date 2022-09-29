2023 seasonal hiring for Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland gets underway

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seasonal positions for the 2023 field and fire season on the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland are open for applications beginning Thursday and lasting through Oct. 6.

Interested individuals can apply for these positions through USAjobs.gov and all jobs have tentative start dates ranging from early April to early June. The positions available include specialties such as fire, dispatch, recreation, wildlife, botany, archaeology, timber and visitor services.

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. For a complete list of open positions and announcement numbers, applicants can visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/about-forest/jobs.

“We are excited to offer a wide variety of summer seasonal positions for folks in our community and beyond,” said Lookout Mountain District Ranger Slater Turner. “We encourage anyone who is looking for a fun and exciting job working outside on our local national forest or grassland to log on to USAjobs and apply today.”