Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun

Fellow student reported seeing gun; school district says incident resolved quickly, no lockdown called

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said.

“No threats were made against staff or students, and it was swiftly resolved by staff and Prineville Police,” school district Communications Director Jason Carr said in a news release about the incident, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m.

Since the incident involves juveniles, the students’ names were not released, Carr added. He said no school lockdown was called because the incident was resolved so quickly

Carr said in the news release, "We want to credit the student who saw the firearm and immediately reported it to the school staff. School safety is our top priority, so we highly encourage students and community members to always report any suspicious activity or behavior."

Crook County schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said, “I’m extremely proud of Crook County High School staff for their quick and professional response and for our partnership with Prineville Police. We train for these kinds of situations to ensure we maintain a safe environment for students and staff.”

Prineville Police Chief Larry Seymour told NewsChannel 21 they had no additional initial information to share, as the investigation was still underway. We'll have updates as warranted.

There was no word on whether the incident had any connection to the high school’s theme day on Wednesday, called “Bring Anything But a Backpack,” as part of Homecoming Week. The school district said in a Facebook post that “students came up with all sorts of creative ideas, from suitcases to baskets, buckets and coolers, to large purses – and yes, even a porta-potty!”