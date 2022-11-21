Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were notified around 4:40 a.m. that Darlene Schutte was located at the Love’s Travel stop on U.S. Highway 97, Sergeant Mitch Madden said. Law enforcement was contacted and confirmed it was Schutte, and her family was contacted to pick her up.

“The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the citizens who shared the Missing Person bulletin on social media, and the overall thoughts and prayers that came along with it,” Madden added.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Crook County Search and Rescue during the search for Schutte, he added.

The sheriff’s office had received a call around 4:40 p.m. Monday from the son of Darlene Schutte, who said she had left their home on Northwest McBeth Court between 2 and 3:30 p.m., Madden said.

Deputies learned she might have been walking northbound on Northwest Madras Highway before her son called. Madden said deputies respond3ed to the area but were unable to find Schutte.

Madden said Schutte left her home without her medications and did not have a cellphone. She last was seen wearing a red, white and blue windbreaker and has a red rolling suitcase.