Skip to Content
Crook County
By
Published 6:59 PM

Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled

KTVZ file

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage.

The raw sewage backed up in the first-floor north wing of the two-story building, affecting several classrooms, restrooms and shops on that side of the building, school district Communications Director Jason Carr said.

As a result, school was canceled for Friday, though all extracurricular activities, including choir and basketball, will continue as scheduled, Carr said.

Pioneer Alternative School also will operate as usual, he said, as will other schools in the district.

Article Topic Follows: Crook County

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content