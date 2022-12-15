Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage.

The raw sewage backed up in the first-floor north wing of the two-story building, affecting several classrooms, restrooms and shops on that side of the building, school district Communications Director Jason Carr said.

As a result, school was canceled for Friday, though all extracurricular activities, including choir and basketball, will continue as scheduled, Carr said.

Pioneer Alternative School also will operate as usual, he said, as will other schools in the district.