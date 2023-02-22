Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s busy winter continues with 2 more rescues of stranded motorists

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has been very busy this winter rescuing stranded motorists stuck in the snow, including two more such operations already this week.

County 911 dispatchers were notified around 7:15 a.m. Sunday of motorists stuck in the snowy Ochoco Mountains near Walton Lake, about 30 miles east of Prineville, Deputy Andy Pearson said.

The callers used the SOS feature on their cellphones, he said, and dispatchers were able to get a GPS position from that call, Pearson said.

Since an SOS function on cellphones doesn’t allow a call to the phone for more details, SAR responded with 10 volunteer members, snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side vehicle, in case it was needed. Using SAR radios, ham (amateur) radios and GPS communication, the SAR team located the two people, who were brought back to Prineville, where arrangements for a tow to retrieve the vehicle were made.

The two people said they were using GPS navigation, and it took them to a rarely used road.

“SAR would like to remind people that GPS navigation is a wonderful thing, but be aware of road conditions and winter issues with roads,” Pearson said in a news release. “If the road seems unplowed or little-used, be cautious – and don’t be afraid to turn around. Your GPS won’t be mad, it will just recalculate your route.”

“Crook County SAR would like to remind everyone that once contact with help has been made, stay with the vehicle,” the deputy added. “It provides shelter, heat and fixed location for SAR. Whenever you are traveling, especially when traveling in the mountains, let someone know where you are going, when you will be back, and stick to your plan. Please take adequate food, water and warm clothing in case you get stuck, regardless of the road conditions.”

In the second incident, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Crook County dispatch was notified of an overdue motorist with a young child in the Mill Creek/Harvey Gap area, about 20 miles north of Prineville, Pearson said. The overdue person’s cellphone was going to voicemail.

A deputy headed to the area while Crook County SAR was activated, Pearson said. Dispatch tried to pin the cellphone but got no useful information. A fuller interview with the reporting party provided more possibilities of where the father and son might be.

SAR responded with a dozen members and deployed with five vehicles, snowmobiles and the tracked side-by-side, The SAR base managed the search using their radios, ham radio and GPS.

The deputy found fresh tracks in the snow on Forest Service Road 33, heading up into the Harvey Gap area. When the road became too slippery and uncertain for vehicles to proceed further, the tracked vehicle was deployed, Pearson said.

During the SAR operation to reach the area, a partial 911 call was received from the overdue party, providing coordinates that confirmed the search area.

“After an arduous climb,” the tracked vehicle crew found the stranded father and son, the deputy said. Given the difficult terrain going up, the decision was made to continue over the gap and come out on Forest Service Road 27, and SAR shifted its staging area, meeting them on the 27 road.

Please when traveling, let someone know where you are going and stick with your plan. For more information about backcountry safety, please check out https://www.ccssar.org/backcountry.htm