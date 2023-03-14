Crook County School District receives 3 of Meta Prineville Data Centers’ 17 2023 Community Action Grants

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Meta and the Prineville Data Centers announced another round of 17 Community Action Grants on Tuesday. Crook County School District was awarded $53,500 for three programs at Barnes Butte Elementary, Crook County Middle School and Crook County High School.

Each grant provides additional opportunities for hands-on learning in science, welding, robotics, and woodshop classes.

“We are so grateful for our friends at Meta and the Prineville Data Center. They always find opportunities every year to invest in our schools and improve the educational experience for our students and teachers. Their grants help us replace aging computers and equipment, buy robotics kits, and fund our Career & Technical Education programs. Our schools are more successful, thanks to Meta,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson.

The grants funded by Meta include the following:

$5,200 for ExSiTe Science Program at Barnes Butte Elementary

The ExSiTe Science program is a school-wide effort to improve reading and science comprehension with weekly science projects. It will include computer science lessons, videos and resources for classrooms, OMSI science assemblies, and a Family Science Night to showcase student learning with Lego robotics, memory games, kinesthetic puzzles, chemical reactions, physics, and centrifugal force.

$18,300 for New CNC Plasma Machine at Crook County High School

The Ag Science and welding programs are excited to replace the outdated CNC Plasma machine with a new one. The new machine will allow students to efficiently cut various kinds of metal in a wide range of thicknesses, such as stainless steel, aluminum, and copper. They often use the CNC Machine to make signs, gates, fire pits, and other creative projects.

$30,000 for Maker Spaces for Crook County Middle School WoodShop

This grant replaces the workstation tables students use in 6th-grade robotics and shop classes at Crook County Middle School. They have better organization and more space for students to work on coding, robotics, construction, and tool safety. Meta started its Community Action Grant program in 2011 and has invested in Crook County Schools every year since. Total grant awards in the last 12 years have reached $1.6 million.